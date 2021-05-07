TVLine Items: A Muppets Halloween, Bravo's Don't Be Tardy Axed and More

The Muppets are scaring up their first-ever Halloween special: Muppets Haunted Mansion will debut this fall on Disney+.

The program takes place on the spooky holiday, during which “Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth… The Haunted Mansion,” per the official synopsis. The special will feature “a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.”

* The Bravo reality series Don’t Be Tardy, featuring The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family, has been cancelled after eight seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Richard Madden (Bodyguard, Game of Thrones) and Brian Cox (Succession) will executive-produce an adaptation of their QCode podcast series From Now for Amazon Studios. The project is about identical twin brothers who are reunited when the astronaut brother’s spacecraft suddenly reappears in Earth’s orbit after being missing for 35 years earlier — and he emerges looking the exact same age as when he left.

* Epix has released a trailer for War of the Worlds Season 2, starring Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People). It premieres Sunday, June 6 at 9/8c.

