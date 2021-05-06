Sailor Moon Eternal: Netflix Drops English Trailer Ahead of June Premiere

RELATED STORIES Adventure Time's Finn and Jake Are Together Again This May on HBO Max — Watch New Distant Lands Promo

Sailor Moon fans are in for a Pretty Guardian Summer, courtesy of Netflix.

Both parts of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie make their Stateside streaming debut on Thursday, June 3 — and fans now have an English-language trailer to tide them over until that day comes.

Based on the Sailor Moon manga’s “Dream” arc, the two-part event chronicles the Sailor Guardians’ legendary battles against the Dead Moon Circus and Queen Nehelenia. Per Netflix’s official logline, “When a dark power enshrouds earth and a dark circus troupe appears after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.”

For those who have been watching Sailor Moon Crystal — all three seasons are available to stream on Hulu — Eternal serves as a direct continuation of the story.

Stephanie Sheh provides the English voice of Usagi/Sailor Moon, with Kate Higgins as Ami/Sailor Mercury, Cristina Vee as Rei/Sailor Mars, Amanda C. Miller as Makoto/Sailor Jupiter, Cherami Leigh as Minako/Sailor Venus, Sandy Fox as Chibi-Usa/Sailor Chibi Moon, Veronica Taylor as Setsuna/Sailor Pluto, Erica Mendez is Haruka/Sailor Uranus, Lauren Landa as Michiru/Sailor Neptune, Christine Marie Cabanos as Hotaru/Sailor Saturn, Robbie Daymond as Mamoru/Tuxedo Mask, Michelle Ruff as Luna, Johnny Yong Bosch as Artemis and Deby Dayberry as Diana.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a first look at Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.