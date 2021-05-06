Billy Crudup Joins Futuristic Dramedy Hello Tomorrow! at Apple TV+ — Is He Saying Goodbye to The Morning Show?

RELATED STORIES Mythic Quest's Imani Hakim Previews a Season 2 That Answers the Dana and Rachel LGBTQ 'Will They/Won't They'

In what could be a giant spoiler for a potential third season of The Morning Show, Billy Crudup has signed on to headline the Apple TV+ dramedy Hello Tomorrow!

The retro future-themed project, which has snagged a 10-episode series order, centers on an ambitious traveling salesmen (played by Crudup) hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup’s Jack possesses an unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow, which inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers. It also, however, threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Hello Tomorrow! is created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (Netflix’s Bloodline). The duo will co-write the series and serve as EP alongside Crudup. The End of the F***ing World‘s Jonathan Entwistle is attached to direct and EP.

Crudup earned a Supporting Actor Emmy in September for his role as slimeball Cory Ellison in The Morning Show (which, coincidentally, is also on Apple TV+). Although the actor’s Hello Tomorrow! gig is not expected to impact his involvement in The Morning Show‘s upcoming second season, production of which is currently underway, it could conceivably preclude him from appearing in a potential third season. An Apple TV+ rep declined to comment about Crudup’s possible work conflict.