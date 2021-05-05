Julianna Margulies Reveals That Her 'In-Person' Oprah Interview Was Actually Done Using Green Screen

RELATED STORIES Archie Panjabi Talks Good Wife's Lingering Green Screen Controversy

Julianna Margulies’ recent sitdown interview with Oprah Winfrey was in fact the result of “movie magic” — aka green screen technology.

The actress revealed that surprising fact on Instagram, sharing side-by-side photos of her remote, in-studio set-up (in Los Angeles) alongside Oprah’s outdoor arrangement for discovery+’s Super Soul.

“Movie magic,” Margulies noted in her caption, adding: “Thank you @Oprah for the great interview for #sunshinegirl” (as in her new memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life). “What an honor it was to answer your thoughtful questions.”

Speaking of said questions, it is perhaps notable that Winfrey — especially under these filming circumstances, using green screen — did not bring up the matter of The Good Wife‘s Season 6 finale, in which Margulies shared a scene, yet didn’t, with exiting co-star Archie Panjabi. (Margulies and Panjabi did not shoot that bar scene together, TVLine reported nearly six years ago; rather, body doubles were employed for the single shots, and the two-shot was spliced together in post-production.)

Was Winfrey asked not to raise the long-eluded topic? Actually, TVLine hears that no ground rules were set for their recent sitdown; meaning, Winfrey simply chose not to broach the topic.

An OWN rep notes that all interviews this year for Super Soul (as well as Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation) have been conducted remotely — and that for the former, Oprah from her home in Maui points out that “through the power of technology, we are having this conversation.” The remote-but-not charade is similar to that used on daytime-TV’s The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Rewatch a clip from the interview above, and tell us: Does it all seem so obvious now, looking at the hard lines of Margulies’ hair and the absence of natural lighting?