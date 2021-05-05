Game of Thrones: HBO Releases First Photos of House of the Dragon Spinoff

RELATED STORIES Succession: Alexander Skarsgård Joins 'Civil War'-Themed Season 3

HBO has released the first images from Game of Thrones‘ first spinoff, House of the Dragon, production of which got underway last month.

The primary image above is of Emma D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen. Scroll down to check out the two additional pics.

The release comes roughly two weeks after HBO offered the first behind-the-scenes photo from the show, of the actors gathered for an in-person, socially distanced table read.

In an interview in February, HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine that the sequel, which will focus on Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors, would begin production this spring.

“They’re prepping,” Bloys said, adding that showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal “have been writing for a long time” and have drafts of all 10 Season 1 episodes “in various stages.”

House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the original Thrones series and will follow Daenerys’ ancestors as House Targaryen begins its historic downfall. Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Condal (Colony) created the prequel; Sapochnik served as director on some of Thrones‘ biggest episodes.

The cast so far includes Paddy Considine (The Outsider) as King Viserys, Sonoya Mizuno (Devs) as Prince Daemons’ unlikely ally Mysaria, Fabien Frankel (The Serpent) as the knight Ser Criston Cole and Eve Best (Nurse Jackie) as Lord Corlys’ wife Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.