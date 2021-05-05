TVLine Items: Young to Fantasy Island, Guiding Light Vet Joins GH and More

Welcome to Fantasy Island, Bellamy Young: The Prodigal Son actress will guest-star on Fox’s upcoming summer series as a local TV morning show host with a taste for adventure, our sister site Variety reports.

The contemporary, semi-anthological reboot “delves into the ‘what if’ questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night,” according to the official logline. “Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

Like the original show, the update will feature a series-regular ensemble, anchored by Roselyn Sanchez (Grand Hotel, Devious Maids), as well as a weekly cast of different visitors such as Scandal vet Young.

* Amazon Prime’s fashion competition series Making the Cut will return for Season 2 on Friday, July 16.

* Kimberly J. Brown (Guiding Light) will join General Hospital in a mystery role, beginning next week, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Billions has tapped Janeane Garofalo (24) to recur during the back half of Season 5 as the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO’s new late night talk series PAUSE With Sam Jay will debut Friday, May 21 at 9/8c. Watch a teaser:

* HBO has released a full trailer for In Treatment Season 4, premiering Sunday, May 23 at 9 pm:

