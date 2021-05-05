American Idol Video: Eliminated Trio Says Goodbye After Disney Night — Which of the Top 7 Gets Your Vote?

RELATED STORIES American Idol's Wyatt Pike Breaks His Silence After Dropping Out of Season 19

Three days after American Idol unceremoniously dropped three fan favorites from its ever-shrinking group of Season 19 finalists, the show is finally giving them a chance to say goodbye.

Deshawn Goncalves, Cassandra Coleman and Alyssa Wray appear in a new “farewell” video, which was clearly filmed moments after the contestants’ live eliminations on Sunday.

“This American Idol journey has meant everything to me,” Goncalves says. “It’s made me really happy being here, doing what I love to do the most. And this is not the end. You will be seeing more of me very shortly.”

Adds Coleman, “This experience has been beautiful and life-changing. It has set a whole new path for my life, and I’m so excited to continue this musical journey. Thank you for giving me this opportunity.”

Wray wraps things up, saying, “My journey on American Idol has been truly life-changing. I just wanted to thank my fans, my family and everyone who’s been supporting me thus far. I can’t wait to show you all more.”

With these three out of the running, the season is now down to its Top 7: Arthur Gunn, Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence. They’ll take the stage live on Sunday, performing songs from the Coldplay library (with Chris Martin as a mentor!), as well as special Mother’s Day tributes.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Goncalves, Coleman and Wray say goodbye, then vote for the remaining Idol finalist you’re rooting for.