The Bold Type: Sam Page Returning for Final Season — But Can Richard and Sutton Repair Their Marriage?

Another one of The Bold Type‘s significant others will be back for the Freeform drama’s fifth and final season. TVLine can exclusively confirm that Sam Page, who plays Sutton’s estranged husband Richard, will reprise his role during the show’s swan song. It is unclear how many installments he will appear in during the abbreviated six-episode final run.

As viewers will recall, Season 4 was a difficult one for Sutton and Richard, whose marriage fell apart after a miscarriage and Sutton’s confession that she doesn’t want children. Richard, however, very much desires to be a father and eventually left his wife as a result of their divide. In the de facto season finale — Season 4 wrapped up early because of the coronavirus production shutdown — Sutton ventured home for comfort after Richard’s departure, but instead found several bottles of booze in her alcoholic mother’s fridge. Then while drunkenly drowning her sorrows, Sutton hooked up with her married ex-boyfriend.

When Richard resurfaces in the final season, he and Sutton are still separated, but they cross paths when he returns to New York City. As for whether the pair can overcome their differences and reconcile, showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser previously told TVLine, “We love Sutton and Richard. They haven’t hit real, huge roadblocks before. I’m hopeful that they’ll get to know themselves better, and we’ll see. I certainly don’t think the door is closed forever.”

Premiering Wednesday, May 26 at 10/9c, the final season finds Jane, Kat and Sutton “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world,” per the official synopsis. “Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.” As previously announced, Nikohl Boosheri will also reprise her role as Kat’s ex-girlfriend Adena.

The Bold Type fans, are you relieved that Page is back? And are you rooting for Richard and Sutton to get back together?