Sweet Magnolias Eyes 2022 Return to Netflix; Jamie Lynn Spears Among Trio Promoted to Series Regulars

Three key characters are making themselves comfortable in Serenity, S.C.

Jamie Lynn Spears (as Noreen Fitzgibbons), Dion Johnstone (as Erik Whitley) and Brandon Quinn (as Ronnie Sullivan) have all been promoted to series regulars for Sweet Magnolias‘ upcoming second season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ Sweet Magnolias books, the Netflix drama stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Reba) as recent divorcée Maddie Townsend, Heather Headley (Chicago Med) as star attorney Helen Decatur, Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) as restaurateur and chef Dana Sue Sullivan — three lifelong best friends who team to open a spa in their hometown.

Sweet Magnolias also stars Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy) as Maddie’s baseball-coaching boyfriend Cal Maddox, Chris Klein (The Flash) as Maddie’s ex-husband Bill Townsend, Logan Allen as Maddie’s younger son Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland (American Housewife) as Maddie’s older son Tyler Townsend, and Anneliese Judge as Dana Sue’s daughter Annie Sullivan.

The series’ 10-episode first season premiered on Tuesday, May 19, culminating with a game-changing (and potentially fatal) finale for several of the show’s major characters. Though Netflix hasn’t released specific metrics, the show spent several weeks on the streaming service’s coveted Top 10 list.

Production on Sweet Magnolias‘ second season is currently underway, and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. Your hopes for the ladies of Serenity? Drop ’em in a comment below.