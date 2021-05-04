FBI Recap: Jubal's Rough Day at Work

RELATED STORIES FBI and FBI: Most Wanted Renewed at CBS as New International-Themed Spinoff Snags Formal Series Order

Jubal could really use some positive vibes right now. This week’s FBI saw the Assistant Special Agent in Charge faced with a personal crisis while taking on a case that hit close to home.

The hour began with the reveal that Jubal’s son Tyler had been extremely sick in recent weeks. According to Samantha, doctors ran a blood test and found his results “concerning,” suggesting they should probably see a specialist. Though clearly worried about Tyler, Jubal insisted that his son was going to be fine before jumping into work.

The team’s newest case involved Nicole, a doctor who had been kidnapped by masked men at gunpoint outside of the hospital she worked. They found a person of interest in fellow doctor Lucas Caldwell, who drove the same car used in Nicole’s abduction. However, a search of his ritzy apartment revealed that he, too, had been taken by the same masked men.

The case baffled the team since both doctors had no professional or personal link to one another. After some digging, however, the team began putting the pieces together. Caldwell partnered with an anesthesiologist to run an underground clinic where they performed illegal organ transplants. When Caldwell’s partner was placed into a medically induced coma following a serious car accident, he needed a new anesthesiologist, hence Nicole’s kidnapping.

The squad uncovered more leads, including a young man named Petro who sold his kidney for money and told agents that Caldwell performed the operation. Petro’s lab results matched a 12-year-old boy whose father Octavio, a high-ranking Mexican soldier, had been working with Caldwell to get his son a new kidney.

A conversation with Octavio’s wife painted a clearer picture of the situation: They has been trying for 10 months to get their son Tony a kidney transplant but to no avail. Octavio became desperate after exhausting all other avenues.

The team tracked Caldwell’s clinic to a warehouse in Brooklyn, where Caldwell was in the middle of performing the surgery on Tony. As everyone prepped to head into the hostage situation, Jubal stepped away to take a call from Samantha about Tyler’s status. Samantha’s update offered no reassurance: Doctors were still running tests, and speaking to Tyler in that moment wasn’t a good idea since he was already so afraid.

Despite his increasing worry for his son, Jubal shoved those feelings deep down and focused on the case at hand. His crew couldn’t go in guns blazing without risking Tony’s life as well as hostages Nicole and Caldwell. The situation took a turn for the worse when one of Octavio’s men initiated fire and Caldwell wound up injured and bleeding out. A phone exchange between Octavio and his wife revealed that Octavio would not budge on his demand for a new doctor to perform his son’s kidney transplant, even if that meant he would die.

Realizing they were getting nowhere over the phone, Jubal came up with a new approach: pretend to be the new surgeon and talk Octavio down face-to-face. Moving forward with his plan, Jubal again attempted to reason with Octavio. Their tense exchange brought more of Octavio’s story to the forefront. He never meant to hurt anyone, but was left with no other options given that the doctors didn’t care about his family since they were undocumented and uninsured. He turned to Caldwell, who agreed to help until his partner got into that accident and pulled out of their deal. He did what he had to do for his kid.

A sniper found a clear shot to take out Octavio, but Jubal blocked it and continued his attempts to reason with Octavio, father-to-father. No amount of reasoning, including telling Octavio he would have done the same thing if he had been in that situation, was going to get the desperate father to budge. Either Jubal would perform the operation, or Octavio would kill him along with Nicole. With Octavio refusing to back down, Jubal made the choice to step out of the line of fire and allow the sniper to take him out.

In the aftermath, Caldwell and Tony were rushed to the hospital, and a shaken-up Jubal finally received the call he’d been waiting for all day. Unfortunately, it contained bad news. Jubal collapsed against a car and was barely about to choke out the words to Maggie that Tyler had been diagnosed with leukemia.

In a touching final scene, Jubal visited his sleeping son and assured him — through tears, mind you — that he was going to be fine and live a “whole, full, beautiful life.” What a gut punch.