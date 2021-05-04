Dynasty Adds PLL Alum as 'Major Troublemaker' for Fallon in Season 4

RELATED STORIES The Flash: [Spoiler] Is Confirmed to Return for 150th Episode

Fallon Carrington’s newest assistant may be more trouble than she’s worth. Kara Royster, who once played Toby’s ill-fated fiancée on Pretty Little Liars, will recur in the upcoming fourth season of The CW’s Dynasty, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Royster will play Eva, officially described as Fallon’s “newest assistant and protégé. Fresh out of Wharton Business School, Eva becomes the assistant Fallon never knew was possible: sweet, smart and fully dedicated to her job. But like Fallon, Eva is also ambitious, cunning, and beautiful. Has Fallon hired a mini-me… or a major troublemaker?”

In addition to playing Yvonne on Pretty Little Liars, Royster has also held down roles on shows like MTV’s Faking It, Disney Channel’s K.C. Undercover, The CW’s Supernatural and CBS’ God Friended Me. She’ll next appear as Janna Croft (aka Ghostbeam) on Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy.

Dynasty‘s third season wrapped in May 2020 with Sam drunkenly marrying a stripper named Scorpio, Alexis making a passionate (and seemingly genuine) appeal to husband Jeff, Adam working to further complicate Blake’s relationship with the Moldavians, and Anders discovering (some of) the truth about Adam’s horrific past.

And although we didn’t get the Fallon-Liam wedding finale of our dreams, showrunner Josh Reims assures us that the couple’s big day is still coming. “Because we’ve been building up to this wedding for so long, we’d be cheating the audience if [we didn’t give it to them],” Reims tells TVLine. “So I’ve been toying with the idea of seeing if maybe we can do a few things before those two episodes at the beginning of next season, but either way, it feels like that’s where we’re headed.”

Dynasty‘s fourth season premieres Friday at 9/8c on The CW. Hit PLAY on the trailer below, then drop a comment with your hopes for the Carringtons.