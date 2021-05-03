The Republic of Sarah Promo: U.S. Town Declares Independence in CW Drama

RELATED STORIES The CW Sets Summer Dates for Stargirl, Roswell and Riverdale's Delayed Return

The CW is declaring its independence from superheroes and reboots in TVLine’s exclusive teaser for the upcoming new drama The Republic of Sarah.

Premiering Monday, June 14 at 9/8c, the series is set in the town of Greylock, New Hampshire, which is upended after a valuable mineral resource is found under its land. When a mining company enters with big bulldozers to dig up the goods, history teacher Sarah Cooper (Tell Me Your Secrets‘ Stella Baker) comes up with an unconventional idea to help the residents save their beloved home: “Citing various historical maps, she explains that the land on which Greylock sits was never properly claimed by the United States,” per the official synopsis. “If Sarah and her friends can convince the town to vote for independence, Greylock would gain international sovereignty and could protect its land for good.”

The cast includes Megan Follows (Reign) as Sarah’s mother Ellen, a former state senator, and Luke Mitchell (Blindspot) as Sarah’s estranged lawyer brother Danny, who, “after enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother,” finds himself back home and “eager to exact his revenge on a community he feels abandoned him.”

Helping Sarah in her quest are fellow teacher Corinne Dearborn (Awkward‘s Hope Lauren), police officer Amy “AJ” Johnson (Hawaii Five-0‘s Nia Holloway) and diner manager Grover Simms (New Amsterdam‘s Ian Duff). Also joining the mission are a trio of high school students: L.A. transplant Maya Jimenez (Westworld‘s Izabella Alvarez), introspective outsider Tyler Easterbrook (The Liberator‘s Forrest Goodluck) and preppy “popular girl” Bella Whitmore (Fuller House‘s Landry Bender).

If The Republic of Sarah‘s premise sounds vaguely familiar, it might be because the project was previously in the works at CBS, with Grey’s Anatomy vet Sarah Drew set to star, before being retooled for The CW. Elementary producer Jeffrey Paul King penned both versions of the pilot, with Marc Webb (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman serving as executive producers.

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning into the new CW series.