Halston Trailer: Ewan McGregor Plots Fashion Domination in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Limited Series — Watch

Halston is here and ready to leave his signature stamp on the world of streaming.

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s five-episode limited series (premiering Friday, May 14 on Netflix) shows Ewan McGregor (Fargo) strutting his stuff as the legendary designer Roy “Halston” Frowick. In the show, Halston “leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, ’70s and ’80s New York,” according to the official description.

As seen in the clip embedded above, Halston shares his lofty goal of “changing the face of American fashion” over a soundtrack of Depeche Mode, explaining, “I’ve been an outsider my whole life, ’til one day I just stopped giving a flying f—k.” From there, we’re treated to a kaleidoscopic whirlwind full of lavish modeling, Studio 54 drugging and a cavalcade of F-bombs, as Halston prepares to take the fashion world — and anyone who stands in his way — by storm.

The rest of the series’ ensemble includes Rory Culkin (City on a Hill) as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Dayan (Celeste & Jesse Forever) as Elsa Peretti, Krysta Rodriguez (Daybreak) as Liza Minnelli and Bill Pullman (The Sinner) as David Mahoney. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Gian Franco Rodriguez (Safe), David Pittu (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Sullivan Jones (The Looming Tower) and Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) also appear in supporting roles.

The series is executive-produced by Murphy, McGregor and Daniel Minahan, with Minahan also serving as the series’ director.

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY on the video above, then let us know if you’ll be watching the show by dropping some comments.