Mare of Easttown Serves Up a Shocker: Can [Spoiler] Be Redeemed After This?

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s Mare of Easttown.

We’re rooting for Mare Sheehan to solve Erin McMenamin’s murder on Mare of Easttown, of course… but we may be rooting for her a little less as a person after what went down in Sunday’s episode.

Mare has custody of her grandson Drew, after her son Kevin died by suicide and Drew’s drug-addicted mom Carrie ended up in rehab. Last week, Carrie announced that she’s clean and she intends to regain custody of her son. This week, Helen let it slip to Drew that he may have to go live with his mom, flatly telling Mare: “She’s the mother. She’ll get custody.” Mare went to see Carrie at her halfway house and asked for some time for Drew to finish out the school year, but Carrie wants to start her new life with her son right away. After Mare threatened to tell a judge that Carrie is an unfit mother, Carrie got nasty, telling Mare that “Kevin f—king hated you” and that Drew “deserves a lot better than you.”

Later, we saw Mare sneaking into an evidence locker and taking something with her when she left. At the end of the episode, the police chief confronted Mare: Carrie got pulled over, and the cops found heroin on her. Carrie claimed the drugs were planted on her — and the chief knows Mare took those drugs from the evidence locker and altered the logs. “Part of me wants to make sure you never wear a badge again,” he said gravely, putting Mare on leave and asking her to go to grief counseling to deal with her son’s death once and for all. He also took her gun and badge — and ordered her to stay off the Erin McMenamin case. (But we all know that’s not gonna happen, though, right?)

Mare “feels that she did wrong by her own son,” star Kate Winslet explains to TVLine. “She hasn’t been able to solve him, or to fix him, and wasn’t able to save him. It manifests itself in these enormous ways and just infiltrates her world to a really destructive extent. And it makes her make some bad choices, too. What she does with Carrie at the end of [Episode] 3, this is a woman who is on the absolute outer fringes of real desperation.”

Elsewhere in “Enter Number Two”: Kenny confessed to shooting Dylan, but the kid didn’t actually die (he is hospitalized, though, and may never walk again); Mare cornered Frank about the paternity rumors, but he angrily insisted he never touched Erin and took a DNA test to prove it; Mare followed Erin’s severed finger to a park miles away, deducing that she must’ve been killed there and then dumped in the creek; Colin drunkenly talked about his failed engagement and hit on Mare (!); and Mare and Colin interrogated Deacon Mark, who was the last person to speak to Erin before she died. He claimed it was innocent… but later, we saw the holy man dump Erin’s missing bike into the river.

Do you feel differently about Mare, now that we’ve seen her do something horrible? Who do you think killed Erin? And how are you feeling about the season so far? Drop all your thoughts and theories in the comments below.