Heels: Stephen Amell's Starz Wrestling Drama Sets Premiere — Watch Trailer

Starz is stepping into the ring of independent professional wrestling with its upcoming drama Heels, and we’ve got our first look at the sparring brothers-turned-wrestlers in the series’ very first teaser.

Created and written by Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty, Loki), Heels is set to premiere Sunday, Aug. 15 at 9/8c. The series follows “a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals (Arrow‘s Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, and Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig as younger brother Ace) war over their late father’s legacy,” reads the official description. “In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to… or hard to leave behind.”

In the trailer released Sunday (embedded above), we catch the first glimpses of Jack and Ace — “a tale as old as time” — as the brothers reflect on their father’s creation and reconsider the direction of their own lives. The clip features bouts of fisticuffs, throat-grabbing and some high-flying, off-the-ropes action, plus a long-haired Chris Bauer (True Blood) sporting a killer ‘stache.

The drama’s supporting cast includes Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife who struggles to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals; Mary McCormack (The West Wing) as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund (Now Apocalypse) as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s valet and love interest; Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, one of the circuit’s best wrestlers who always has something to prove; two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block type with no illusions of fame or glory; and Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a former wrestling star who’s now a high-level professional scout.

Mike O’Malley (Shameless) serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Peter Segal (Survivor’s Remorse) on board as a co-EP and director.

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY on the video above, then tell us if you’ll be sitting ringside come August.