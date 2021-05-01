The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of May 2

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.
With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.
This week, you’ll find a 14 returning faves (including DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty and the final season of Pose), six series debuts (including Girls5eva, Jupiter’s Legacy and Star Wars: The Bad Batch) and eight finales (including the very last episodes of Selena and Shrill).
SUNDAY, MAY 2
8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 premiere (The CW)
8 pm The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 premiere (Starz)
9 pm Batwoman time slot premiere (The CW)
9 pm The Story of Late Night docuseries premiere (CNN)
10 pm The Gloaming time slot premiere (Starz)
10 pm Pose final season premiere (FX; two episodes)
10 pm United Shades of America Season 6 premiere (CNN)
MONDAY, MAY 3
9 pm Best Baker in America Season 4 premiere (Food Network)
9 pm Prey, Obey, Kill docuseries finale (HBO)
TUESDAY, MAY 4
3 am Selena: The Series Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Star Wars: The Bad Batch series premiere (Disney+)
8 pm Finding Your Roots Season 7 finale (PBS)
8 pm Young Rock Season 1 finale (nBC)
9 pm The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 premiere (Bravo)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
3 am The Circle Season 2 finale (Netflix)
3 am The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
8 pm Kids Say the Darndest Things Season 2 premiere (CBS)
10:30 pm Crank Yankers Season 6 premiere (Comedy Central)
THURSDAY, MAY 6
3 am Girls5eva series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)
3 am Legendary Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)
3 am That Damn Michael Che series premiere (HBO Max)
9 pm Million Dollar Listing: New York Season 9 premiere (Bravo)
FRIDAY, MAY 7
3 am Ghostwriter Season 2, Part 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)
3 am Jupiter’s Legacy series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Mythic Quest Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)
3 am Shrill final season premiere (Hulu; all episodes)
3 am Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 2/time slot premiere (Disney+)
8 pm Charmed time slot premiere (The CW)
9 pm Dynasty Season 4 premiere (The CW)
9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 3 finale (CBS)
11 pm Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson Season 1 finale (Comedy Central; two episodes)
SATURDAY, MAY 8
8 pm Attenborough’s Journey special (BBC America)
8 pm VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World special (ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube)
9 pm Pink Skies Ahead film premiere (MTV)
