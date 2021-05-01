The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of May 2

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Netflix in May — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a 14 returning faves (including DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty and the final season of Pose), six series debuts (including Girls5eva, Jupiter’s Legacy and Star Wars: The Bad Batch) and eight finales (including the very last episodes of Selena and Shrill).

SUNDAY, MAY 2

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 premiere (The CW)

8 pm The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 premiere (Starz)

9 pm Batwoman time slot premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Story of Late Night docuseries premiere (CNN)

10 pm The Gloaming time slot premiere (Starz)

10 pm Pose final season premiere (FX; two episodes)

10 pm United Shades of America Season 6 premiere (CNN)

MONDAY, MAY 3

9 pm Best Baker in America Season 4 premiere (Food Network)

9 pm Prey, Obey, Kill docuseries finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, MAY 4

3 am Selena: The Series Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Star Wars: The Bad Batch series premiere (Disney+)

8 pm Finding Your Roots Season 7 finale (PBS)

8 pm Young Rock Season 1 finale (nBC)

9 pm The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 premiere (Bravo)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

3 am The Circle Season 2 finale (Netflix)

3 am The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Kids Say the Darndest Things Season 2 premiere (CBS)

10:30 pm Crank Yankers Season 6 premiere (Comedy Central)

THURSDAY, MAY 6

3 am Girls5eva series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Legendary Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am That Damn Michael Che series premiere (HBO Max)

9 pm Million Dollar Listing: New York Season 9 premiere (Bravo)

FRIDAY, MAY 7

3 am Ghostwriter Season 2, Part 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Jupiter’s Legacy series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Mythic Quest Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am Shrill final season premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 2/time slot premiere (Disney+)

8 pm Charmed time slot premiere (The CW)

9 pm Dynasty Season 4 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 3 finale (CBS)

11 pm Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson Season 1 finale (Comedy Central; two episodes)

SATURDAY, MAY 8

8 pm Attenborough’s Journey special (BBC America)

8 pm VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World special (ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube)

9 pm Pink Skies Ahead film premiere (MTV)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.