Ratings: SmackDown, Blue Bloods Lead Friday; MacGyver Ends on Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox's Friday Night SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating (along with 1.9 million total viewers), holding steady week-to-week to lead the night in the demo (with ABC's Shark Tank riding the pine and CBS' drama lineup on the decline).

In fact, CBS’ MacGyver (4.3 mil/0.4) tied its demo low with its season/series finale; TVLine readers gave the closer an average grade of “A-“; get exclusive scoop on what Season 6 had planned. Magnum P.I. (5.1 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (6.2 mil/0.4) similarly hit series lows across the board, though the latter still copped Friday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere, NBC’s The Blacklist (3.3 mil/0.3) dipped… ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft Night 2 averaged 1.8 mil/0.4…. and The CW’s World’s Funniest Animals did 1 mil/0.2.

