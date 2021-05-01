Emily Deschanel Joins The Rookie's Shaken Family — Watch a Sneak Peek

This week on ABC’s The Rookie, a family crisis sets the stage for the introduction of Officer John Nolan’s heretofore unseen ex-wife, to be played by Bones alum Emily Deschanel — and TVLine has an exclusive first look. TV's 50 Longest-Awaited First Kisses

The reason for Sarah’s arrival? At the end of the light procedural’s April 18 episode, her and John’s adult son Henry (played by Zayne Emory) mysteriously and frighteningly collapsed while visiting L.A. with fiancée Abigail (Madeleine Coghlan).

In this Sunday’s episode, titled “Brave Heart” and airing at 10/9c, after rushing Henry to the hospital, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is reunited with his ex, and they must come together to help their son. Press play above to see the fractured family regroup. But is Henry out of the woods just yet?

What do we know to date about Sarah? In The Rookie‘s October 2018 pilot episode, it was established that she got pregnant with Henry while she and John were still in college; John promptly dropped out of college and started a construction business. Many years later, their marriage grew strained and they agreed to amicably divorce as soon as Henry left for college.

Both hailing from long-running “Will They/Won’t They” TV procedurals (Bones and Castle), Deschanel and Fillion last shared the TV screen together as presenters at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

Elsewhere in this Sunday’s episode, Detective Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) discovers that the enigmatic and dangerous La Fiera aka Sandra De la Cruz (Camille Gauty) is in the same hospital as Henry, and aims to find out why.

Want scoop on The Rookie, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.