Ratings: NFL Draft, Sheldon Lead Night; Manifest, Last Man Standing Go Low

NFL Draft 2021
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the NFL Draft crowd (AP Images)

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft averaged 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, easily leading Thursday night in the demo.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (7 mil/0.7) was steady week-to-week and handily delivered Thursday’s biggest audience. United States of Al (5.1 mil/0.5), Mom (5.1 mil/0.5) and B Positive (4 mil/0.4), however, all dipped.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The first of several Manifest double pumps drew 3.2 mil/0.4 and then 3.1 mil/0.4, both marking a series low in the demo with the latter hitting an audience low.

FOX | Leading out of a Name That Tune rerun, Last Man Standing (2.1 mil/0.3) fell to series lows. Let’s Be Real returned to 1.14 mil/0.2.

THE CW | Some William & Kate thing drew 880K and a 0.1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

