Ratings: NFL Draft, Sheldon Lead Night; Manifest, Last Man Standing Go Low

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft averaged 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, easily leading Thursday night in the demo.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (7 mil/0.7) was steady week-to-week and handily delivered Thursday’s biggest audience. United States of Al (5.1 mil/0.5), Mom (5.1 mil/0.5) and B Positive (4 mil/0.4), however, all dipped.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The first of several Manifest double pumps drew 3.2 mil/0.4 and then 3.1 mil/0.4, both marking a series low in the demo with the latter hitting an audience low.

FOX | Leading out of a Name That Tune rerun, Last Man Standing (2.1 mil/0.3) fell to series lows. Let’s Be Real returned to 1.14 mil/0.2.

THE CW | Some William & Kate thing drew 880K and a 0.1.

