TVLine Items: Brothers Garcia Revival, Schmigadoon! Premiere Date and More

The Brothers Garcia will soon be reunited: HBO Max has handed a 10-episode order to The Garcias, a sequel to the early-aughts Nickelodeon sitcom, Variety reports.

The revival, which is set to begin production in June, will find the eponymous Mexican American family embark on a three-month summer vacation at a luxury beach resort. All six original cast members — Alvin Alvarez (Larry), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos), Bobby Gonzalez (George), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena), Ada Maris (Sonia) and Carlos Lacamara (Ray) — are set to reprise their roles; original series co-creator Jeff Valdez will serve as showrunner.

The original Brothers Garcia ran for four seasons (and 50 episodes) between 2000 and 2004. It also spawned a made-for-TV movie, 2003’s The Brothers Garcia: Mysteries of the Maya. Bask in the nostalgia of the original series’ theme song below:

* Schmigadoon! — the musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels which stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key — will premiere Friday, July 16, on Apple TV+.

* Voice coach Nick Jonas has been tapped to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, airing Sunday, May 23 on NBC.

* Toni Collette (Unbelievable) will star opposite Colin Firth in the HBO Max limited series The Staircase, Variety reports. The eight-episode drama, based on the docuseries of the same name, is focused on the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen (Collette), in 2001.

* Oscar winner J.K. Simmons has been cast in the Amazon sci-fi drama Lightyears, Deadline reports. He replaces Ed O’Neill, who dropped out due to family reasons.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the fourth and final season of Castlevania, premiering Thursday, May 13:

