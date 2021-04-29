May TV Calendar: 115+ Finales, Series Finales, Premieres, Returns and More

When will viewers have to give up their Mom addiction? When will Black Lightning power up for the last time? When will the NCIS agents in New Orleans crack their final case? And when will Last Man Standing (once again) take a seat? 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

The end of this verrrry strange TV season (or at least some of it?) is fast approaching, and in addition to the aforementioned quintet of series finales, the coming weeks will also bring dozens of mere seasons to a close, while a cluster of cable programs also conclude their current runs.

En route to fill all of those voids, however, are a slew of season, midseason and series premieres, including HBO’s In Treatment revival, the return of The CW’s Superman & Lois, Peacock cuing up Girls5eva, Amazon’s trip on The Underground Railroad and Disney+ calling Star Wars‘ Bad Batch into action.

To help keep you on top of it all, TVLine presents this handy calendar of more than 115 finales, premieres, returns and specials in the month of May. (Boldfaced note that few will read: Some favorites, such as ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and Rebel, don’t even have tentative dates worth including just yet. Follow us on Twitter for updates.)

But wait, there’s more! Because this stop-and-started TV season seems to have no real end, we have also included a sampling of super-confirmed June and July finale dates. Click-to-zoom/print/highlight, and save those dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills are not infallible (and 10 years in, I am beginning to think they never will be!), so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I might include it in an update.

