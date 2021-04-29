TVLine Items: Veep Vet Joins Maisel, Invincible's Double Renewal and More

Veep alum Reid Scott is taking on a marvelous new role, with a recurring part on Season 4 of Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, our sister site Deadline reports. No character details are currently available. Gideon Glick (The Detour) will also join the cast in an undisclosed recurring role.

Season 4 is currently in production in New York City, with returning series regulars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu, who guest-starred in Season 3 as Mei Lin, a love interest for Zegen’s Joel, will also be back. Ditto Luke Kirby, who will continue his newly expanded recurring role as Lenny Bruce.

Scott’s other TV credits include Why Women Kill, The Big C and My Boys.

Ready for more of today's newsy nuggets? Well…

* Amazon Prime has renewed creator Robert Kirkman’s adult animated series Invincible for Seasons 2 and 3, ahead of the Season 1 finale on April 30.

* Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) has joined the cast of HBO’s limited series The White House Plumbers, about the Watergate break-in and scandal, per our sister site Variety. Headey will play Dorothy, the wife of E. Howard Hunt, played by Woody Harrelson.

* Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black) has signed on for a series-regular role on Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as celeb newlyweds Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Schilling will play Erica, the estranged porn-star wife of the man (Seth Rogen) who steals Anderson and Lee’s honeymoon sex tape.

* Greg Kinnear (The Stand) and Sepideh Moafi (The L Word: Generation Q, The Deuce) have joined the Apple TV+ limited series In With the Devil, starring Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Liotta.

* Niecy Nash will host a reboot of the musical competition series Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, to air during the 2021-22 season on Fox.

* FX has released a trailer for the third and final season of Mr Inbetween, premiering Tuesday, May 25:

