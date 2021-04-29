MacGyver Series Finale Sneak Peek: The Team Goes 'All In' for Casino Sting

Before MacGyver the series cashes out, Mac and his friends will go “all in” for one of their very last missions, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek at the series finale’s opening scene. TV Shows Ending in 2021

In the final episode of both Season 5 and the CBS series as a whole — titled “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal,” and airing this Friday at 8/7c — Mac and Riley (played by Lucas Till and Tristin Mays) go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a corn field, with no memory of how they got there.

Leading up to that very rude awakening, as seen in the sneak peek above, Mac, Bozer, Riley and Desi are working an op at an underground casino, each playing a specific undercover role. Press play above to see Bozer (Justin Hires) cause quite a commotion, setting the stage for Desi (Levy Tran) to work some sleight of hand.

As for the case of the missing and amnesic Mac and Riley, whose odyssey begins not long after this scene ends: Once they come to and are located, the team at large — including Matty (Meredith Eaton), Russ (Henry Ian Cusick) and Parker (Alexander Grey) — must unravel a mystery to find out who took them (and, much worse, why), then figure out how to get rid of the nanotrackers floating around inside their bodies… no matter the cost.

