Let's Be Real: Puppet Andrew Cuomo Plots to Flatten a Different Curve — Watch a Sneak Peek

Adult Flintstones Follow-Up, Bedrock, in Development at Fox -- Elizabeth Banks to Voice Pebbles, Serve as Producer

A puppet version of Gov. Andrew Cuomo is here to warn New Yorkers about the biggest danger they’ll face this summer: himself.

In the return of Fox’s Let’s Be Real (airing Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c), a marionette of Cuomo looks to “flatten the curve” of sexual harassment allegations in the city. With temperatures rising and women donning lighter clothing that “shows some skin,” Cuomo alerts citizens: “I cannot stress enough how that behavior will increase the number of New Yorkers who will be sexually harassed… by me.”

The governor then unveils a “new and yes, more frightening variant” he enacted after his alleged sexual harassment went unchecked. “I introduced some new moves into my repertoire which now includes sneaking up behind a woman whom I’m meeting for the first time and whispering ‘caramia’ into her ear close enough that her ear feels moist.”

Written and executive-produced by Robert Smigel (Saturday Night Live, Late Night With Conan O’Brien), the satirical puppet series tackles politics and pop culture through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces. The series debuted on October 1 of last year with a special that led to an order of four additional episodes.

