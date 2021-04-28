Josh Gad, Isla Fisher to Star in 6-Episode Peacock Comedy Wolf Like Me

RELATED STORIES Queer as Folk Reboot: Peacock Orders 'Reimagining' of OG British Series

Josh Gad (Avenue 5) and Isla Fisher (Arrested Development) are teaming up for the “genre-bending” half-hour comedy Wolf Like Me, which just snagged a six-episode straight-to-series order at Peacock.

Written and directed by Little Monsters auteur Abe Forsythe, the project centers on new couple Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher). As the official logline teases, “Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship — Gary and Mary are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.”

Calling Wolf Like Me “a very meaningful project,” Forsythe says the series boasts “extremely high stakes” that are “grounded by things we can all relate to,” adding, “I’m so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters.”

Adds Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Contentat NBCUniversal: “We fell in love with Abe Forsythe’s imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters. With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, Wolf Like Me will be engaging, quirky and wholly original.”