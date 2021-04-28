President Joe Biden Addresses a Joint Session of Congress — Livestream

Bravo Team, the Conners and #OneChicago’s first responders have the evening off so that President Joe Biden can deliver his first address before a joint session of Congress.

Beginning at 9/8c and airing across the Big 4 networks (as well as CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS), Biden’s speech will mark the conclusion of his first 100 days in office and outline his legislative priorities. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will deliver the Republican response. TV's Most Surprising Presidents

According to NPR, Biden is expected to highlight his administration’s accomplishments so far, which include a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package as well as crossing the 200 million vaccine-dose threshold eight days ahead of the 100-day target.

In addition, POTUS is poised to pitch his American Families Plan, which would raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to expand access to education and child care; and a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, which would also address climate change, racial inequities and raising corporate taxes, per The New York Times.

Regardless of how Biden is perceived, Tuesday’s speech will be one for the history books: For the first time ever, two women — Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — will be seated behind the president of the United States as he addresses a joint session of Congress.

As of press time, Biden’s approval rating stands at 54 percent. At the same point in their presidencies, Trump was at 46 percent; Obama was at 60.8 percent; Bush Jr. was at 57.6 percent; and Clinton was at 58.2 percent.

