TVLine Items: Noah Centineo's Netflix Series, DC FanDome Returns and More

Noah Centineo‘s new Netflix gig is a decidedly different one from that of Lara Jean’s boyfriend: The To All the Boys actor will star as a fledging CIA lawyer in an untitled drama for the streamer, TVLine has learned.

Created by Alexi Hawley (The Rookie, Castle), the series follows Centineo’s character as he becomes “enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime,” per the official synopsis.

In addition to starring, Centineo — who is also known for playing Jesus Adams Foster on Freeform’s The Fosters — will serve as executive producer on the Netflix series. Other EPs include Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis (Suits, Covert Affairs).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The virtual event DC FanDome will return for its second year on Saturday, Oct. 16. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

* Leslie Jones (SNL) will host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live Sunday, May 16 at 9 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT).

* IMDb TV has picked up Sprung, a comedy which reunites Raising Hope creator Greg Garcia and star Garret Dillahunt, who in the new series plays “a convicted criminal who is determined to change course and reclaim his lost years after serving over two decades in prison.”

* The HBO teen comedy Betty will return for Season 2 this June. Watch a teaser:

* Starz has set a Stateside premiere date — Sunday, June 6 at 9/8c — for Little Birds, Sky Atlantic’s six-episode series inspired by the erotic stories of Anais Nin and starring Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Yumna Marwan (The Translator). Watch the trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?