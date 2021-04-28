John Mayer Talk Show, Inspired by British Series, Eyed at Paramount+

RELATED STORIES Why Women Kill's Return Set for June at Paramount+ — Watch Season 2 Teaser

Why Women Kill's Return Set for June at Paramount+ — Watch Season 2 Teaser The Good Fight: Wayne Brady Joins Season 5 as Love Interest for [Spoiler]

Forget running through the halls of his high school: John Mayer now wants to host a Paramount+ talk show.

According to our sister site Variety, Mayer is in negotiations to host a talk and performance series for the recently rebranded streamer (fka CBS All Access), tentatively titled Later With John Mayer.

Inspired by the British series Later… with Jools Holland, Mayer’s version of Later will reportedly include both performance segments and interviews with musicians and artists “in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians.” The series would likely drop weekly on Paramount+, with occasional specials airing on CBS. (Paramount+ declined to comment on Variety‘s report.)

Mayer already has a fair amount of hosting experience on his résumé: He guest-hosted three episodes of CBS’ The Late Late Show in 2015 (pictured above), and in 2004, he debuted the comedy/documentary hybrid special John Mayer Has a TV Show on VH1. Over on Instagram Live, he’s been hosting the quirky Current Mood talk show since 2018.

Of course, he’s best known for his musical career, which boasts seven Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for “Daughters” in 2005. Since 2015, he’s been touring with Dead & Company alongside original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart.