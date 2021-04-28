Hacks Trailer: Jean Smart Plays Fading Vegas Comedian in HBO Max Comedy

Jean Smart’s Queen of Sin City refuses to be dethroned in the first trailer for HBO Max’s Hacks (premiering Thursday, May 13). What's New on Netflix in April — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

Created by Broad City trio Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, the 10-episode comedy centers on “a dark mentorship” that forms between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (relative newcomer Hannah Einbinder), according to the official logline. After more than 2,500 shows (“Eat your heart out, Celine!”), Vance’s residency is in jeopardy. That’s when her agent pairs her with a fledging comedy writer (Einbinder) in the hopes of broadening her comedy and appealing to a younger demographic.

Rounding out the ensemble are Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Chicago Med) and recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Christopher McDonald (Ballers), Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty), Poppy Liu (Sunnyside), Johnny Sibilly (Pose), Meg Stalter (Tooning Out the News), Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls) and Downs.

Downs, Aniello and Statsky serve as showrunners. Additional EPs include Michael Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) and Schuriverse vets David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

HBO Max has become something of a destination for comedy. In addition to Hacks, the streamer is home to Comedy Central transplants The Other Two and South Side (both returning for Season 2), former TBS series Search Party (which was recently renewed for Season 5), and animated series Close Enough and Harley Quinn (both returning for Season 3).

Hacks will unspool over five weeks, with two new episodes every Thursday through June 10. Scroll down to see Smart front and center in the series’ key art, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding the comedy to your HBO Max watchlist.