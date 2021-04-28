Gossip Girl Reboot Slated for July Premiere on HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Titans Adds Vincent Kartheiser to Play Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow

Spotted: Gossip Girl returning to TV screens this summer. HBO Max’s reboot of the CW teen drama will debut in July, the show’s official Twitter account announced on Wednesday.

The 10-episode first season will “introduce a fresh crop of gorgeous Manhattan private-schoolers to Gossip Girl’s all-seeing eye,” per the official description. It will also address “just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed” in the years since the original series wrapped in 2012.

The update stars Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Thomas Doherty (Legacies), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens), Adam Chanler-Berat (It Could Be Worse), Zion Moreno (Claws), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon) and Broadway vet Jason Gotay. Although the show features an all-new cast, it won’t be without at least one familiar face voice: Kristen Bell is set to reprise her role as the omniscient narrator/voice of the Gossip Girl blog.

In a November 2019 interview with Vulture, showrunner Joshua Safran — who was an EP/writer on the CW drama — confirmed that the reimagining will be more reflective of New York City’s diversity. “This time around the leads are nonwhite,” he said. “There [will also be] a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.”

Original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are also on board as executive producers.

Gossip Girl fans, you know you love me, so leave a comment with your excitement.