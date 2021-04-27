TVLine Items: Handmaid's Aftershow, Who Killed Sara? Trailer and More

The Handmaid’s Tale is tackling One Burning Question in its new aftershow, premiering Wednesday, April 28, alongside the fourth season on Hulu.

Each seven to eight-minute installment, debuting immediately after that week’s episode in the Hulu “Extras” tab, will explore a central theme or burning question from the most recent hour. Stars Elisabeth Moss, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and Max Minghella will appear on the aftershow, as will special guests like Rachel Lindsay (The Bachelor) and comedian Whitney Cummings.

The discussions will also be available on Hulu’s YouTube and Facebook pages a few days after each episode.

* Superman & Lois‘ first five episodes are streaming on HBO Max through May 17, ahead of its midseason return on The CW on Tuesday, May 18.

* Peacock and the UK’s Channel 4 have ordered the cyber thriller The Undeclared War, starring Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall), Simon Pegg (Truth Seekers), Adrian Lester (Riviera, The Rook), Alex Jennings (The Crown), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Legends of Tomorrow) and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown. Set in 2024 in the run-up to a British general election, the six-part series “tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, the UK’s version of the NSA, secretly working to ward off a cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system.”

* Disney+’s Willow series has cast Amer Chadha-Patel (The Third Day) as Boorman, a thief and liar who joins a quest in exchange for getting out of prison, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Season 2 of the Spanish-language thriller Who Killed Sara?, premiering Wednesday, May 19:

