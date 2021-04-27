Rose Byrne Gets Defiantly Physical in Teaser for 1980s-Set Apple TV+ Dramedy — Plus, Get Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES For All Mankind Finale: Michael Dorman Reacts to That Huge Gordo Twist

Rose Byrne goes from meek housewife to aerobicizing influencer in the first teaser for Apple TV+’s Physical.

Created by Annie Weisman (The Path, Desperate Housewives) and premiering Friday, June 18 with its first three episodes (followed by a new episode weekly), the 1980s-set, half-hour dark comedy follows Sheila Rubin, a seemingly dutiful housewife who supports her smart-but-controversial husband’s (Superstore’s Rory Scovel) bid for state assembly. “But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see,” reads the synopsis. “She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.”

At first hooked on the exercise fad itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge her newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape, to start a revolutionary business. Physical tracks her journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne and Scovel, Physical stars Dierdre Friel (New Amsterdam), Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci (American Horror Story 1984), Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire) and Ashley Liao (Fuller House).