Disney's Issac Ryan Brown, Dara Renee Set to Host Disney's Magic Bake-Off, a New Cooking Competition for Kids

Raven’s Home star Issac Ryan Brown has carved out quite a niche for himself at Disney and ABC — and now has added reality-TV host to his repertoire.

Brown, who has also guest-starred on ABC’s black-ish (and How To Get Away with Murder) and voices Bingo the pug on the animated series Puppy Dog Pals, has been tapped to join High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ Dara Renee as co-hosts of the new cooking competition Disney’s Magic Bake-Off, Disney Channel announced Tuesday.

Aimed at kids age 6-14 and marking a partnership between the cabler and Tastemade, Disney’s Magic Bake-Off cooks up complicated challenges and fun games as contestants shape and bake extravagant Disney-inspired cakes. Production is currently underway with an eye on a summer premiere.

Contestants will compete on three teams of two, and design elaborate cakes using Tastemade’s recipe videos and a pantry brimming with “exciting and unexpected ingredients.” Hosts Brown and Renee, along with the help of Disneyland resort pastry chef Graciela Gomez, will assist the li’l bakers while sparking their imaginations and elevating their skillsets.

Each episode will declare the victorious team the Disney Baking Champions. The winning recipe will also be featured in a Tastemade video, available on the Disney Channel and Tastemade’s social media.