Fantasy Island: Roselyn Sanchez to Star in Fox Reboot — Get Premiere Date

Roselyn Sanchez just booked a one-way ticket to Fantasy Island: The Devious Maids and Grand Hotel alum will star in Fox’s reboot of the classic TV show.

Sanchez will play Elena Roarke, a direct descendant of Ricardo Montalban’s Mr. Roarke from the original 1977-84 ABC series. “Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy,” according to the official description. “Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island.”

The reboot will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 10 on Fox; production is already underway in Puerto Rico. Like the original, this Fantasy Island will be an anthology set at a luxury resort where guests can have any fantasy fulfilled, “although they rarely turn out as expected.” Each episode will follow new guests and “tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

Sanchez joins a cast that includes Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Ruby Okoro, a young woman who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness, and John Gabriel Rodriguez (Rosewood) as Javier, the island’s pilot and head of transportation.

After breaking out with roles in Rush Hour 2 and CBS’ Without a Trace, Sanchez starred as housemaid Carmen Luna on Lifetime’s Devious Maids, which ended a four-season run in 2016. She went on to headline ABC’s summer soap Grand Hotel in 2019, which was cancelled after one season. Her other TV credits include The Rookie, Rizzoli & Isles and Royal Pains.