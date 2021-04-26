Power Book III Gets Premiere Date — Watch First Footage of '90s-Set Spinoff

RELATED STORIES Power Book II Finale: Guess Who's Back?! 50 Cent, Courtney Kemp Break Down [Spoiler]'s Explosive Return

Power Book II Finale: Guess Who's Back?! 50 Cent, Courtney Kemp Break Down [Spoiler]'s Explosive Return Run the World: Female Friendship Comedy Sets Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Full Trailer

Power fans, we now know when Starz will begin Raising Kanan.

The ’90s-set spinoff, aka Power Book III, will premiere Sunday, July 18, the network announced on Monday. The prequel chronicles the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), the future drug dealer played by 50 Cent on the original Power. Back in 1991, Kanan was just a corner boy growing up in Jamaica, Queens, whose mom Raquel Thomas (Madam Secretary‘s Patina Miller) is a cocaine distributor with underworld connections that span the Big Apple.

Starz also released the first footage from Power Book III — which you can watch above — with the old-school hip-hop classic “The Choice Is Yours” by Black Sheep setting the mood. We see a young and determined Kanan assembling his crew, as a voiceover tells us: “You already know how my s–t ended. This is how it started.” He’s itching to get into the drug game, but his mom firmly puts him in his place: “You need to stay out of grown folks’ business.”

We also see glimpses of Omar Epps (House) as police detective Malcolm Howard, who’s sniffing around Raquel’s narcotics empire. But Raquel warns (threatens?) that “ain’t nobody ever gonna get between my son and me.”

Popular on TVLine

Press PLAY above to get a first look at Power Book III: Raising Kanan below, and drop your first impressions in the comments.