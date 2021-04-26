Pose Co-Creator Explains Why It's Ending With Season 3: 'Everything Was a Set-Up for This Final Chapter'

RELATED STORIES Pose Season 3 Trailer: FX Drama's Final Episodes Bring Triumph and Tragedy

Pose Season 3 Trailer: FX Drama's Final Episodes Bring Triumph and Tragedy Pose Ending With Season 3 on FX

Pose fans might be disappointed that the groundbreaking FX drama is ending after just three seasons… but co-creator Steven Canals says this was all part of the plan.

“If you watch this season, and more specifically the finale, that was what it was always intended to be,” Canals explained during a virtual press conference for Season 3 (debuting this Sunday, May 2 at 10/9c), according to our sister site Variety. “If you go back to the first season, everything was a set-up for this final chapter. Stories have a beginning, middle and an end, and this final season was the end of this three-arc narrative that we’ve been telling.” Season 3, which jumps forward in time to 1994, allows Blanca, Pray Tell and company “to explore what it means to have all of the things that they very clearly stated in the first season that they wanted,” he added.

The Pose writers did discuss continuing the show beyond Season 3, Canals revealed, and they “certainly could have continued to create narrative around these characters and this world.” But as a self-declared “true lover of television” himself, he hates it when he’s watching a show and he “can tell this season just feels like filler.” He didn’t want to “create narrative simply to create narrative, and with no real intention,” so “it made sense to land the plane comfortably, if you will.”

Popular on TVLine

Are you still sad Pose is drawing to a close so soon? Drop your thoughts — and your hopes and dreams for Season 3 — in a comment below.