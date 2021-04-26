Anthony Hopkins Honors Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscar Speech: 'I Really Did Not Expect This' — Watch

RELATED STORIES Oscars 2021 Review: Hollywood's Biggest Night Forgets How to Entertain With a Sluggish, Humorless Ceremony

Anthony Hopkins was just as surprised as many Oscar viewers to hear he’d received this year’s Best Actor award.

In an Instagram video posted early Monday morning, Hopkins — who is currently in Wales and thus did not accept his award during Sunday’s Oscar broadcast — admitted, “At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t. I’m very grateful to the Academy, and thank you.”

The actor also gave a special acknowledgment to the late Chadwick Boseman, who was largely perceived as the Best Actor frontrunner heading into Sunday’s ceremony for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

“I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early,” Hopkins continued. “I really did not expect this. So I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you.”

Honored this year for his work in The Father, Hopkins now has two Best Actor Oscars, the other for his turn as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. He’s also received four other acting nods for The Remains of the Day (1993), Nixon (1995), Amistad (1997) and The Two Popes (2019).

In a major change to its usual format, the Oscars opted to hold the Best Actor award until the very end of Sunday’s broadcast, instead of concluding with the usual Best Picture honor (which went to Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland this year). And though Boseman won several posthumous awards for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, including a Golden Globe and SAG Award, Hopkins’ win at this year’s BAFTAs indicated he might pull off an Oscars upset. (Read our full review of the Oscars here.)