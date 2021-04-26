TVLine Items: Nine Perfect Strangers Sneak Peek, Special Trailer and More

Nicole Kidman is ready to welcome you to a strange resort in the first teaser for the upcoming Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Adapted from the book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, the drama takes place at a swanky health and wellness resort called Tranquillum where nine frazzled city dwellers go to unwind. Kidman plays the resort’s director, Masha, who may not be exactly what she seems.

The cast also includes Melissa McCarthy (Mike & Molly), Tiffany Boone (Hunters), Samara Weaving (Hollywood), Luke Evans (The Alienist), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Grace Van Patten (Maniac), Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming, Mr. Robot), Regina Hall (Black Monday) and Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire).

* Derek Webster (NCIS: New Orleans) and Taylor Handley (APB, Hidden Palms) have joined Jeremy Renner in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, our sister site Deadline reports.

* History’s Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, a two-hour documentary commemorating the 100th anniversary of the horrific titular event, will premiere Sunday, May 30 at 8/7c.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Special Season 2, premiering Thursday, May 20:

* HBO has released a teaser for the film Oslo, starring Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag). Premiering Saturday, May 29 at 8 pm, the movie is based on a true story of “negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.”

