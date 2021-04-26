General Hospital's John Reilly Tribute: Get Air Date, Details on Sean Donely's Send-Off (and a Surprise Return?)

General Hospital‘s tribute to the late John Reilly will air Friday, May 21 — and send off secret agent Sean Donely with a flourish of mystery befitting the ABC sudser’s onetime character. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

Reilly, whose daytime-TV credits also included Passions and Sunset Beach, died on Jan. 10 at the age of 86. One of his daughters, actress and TikTok personality Caitlin Reilly, shared that news via Instagram saying, “The brightest light in the world has gone out…. Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye.”

Caitlin Reilly will in fact be a part of her father Jack’s on-screen send-off. As detailed by ABC, “While mourning the death of WSB agent Sean Donely, fan-favorites Felicia Scorpio (played by Kristina Wagner), Malcolm “Mac” Scorpio (John J. York), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) are pulled into a mystery involving Sean’s daughter, Annie (Caitlin Reilly).”

Previewing the special episode, GH executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement, “John Reilly was an incredible actor and a large part of the 58-plus-year legacy that is GH. This episode is meant to honor him and his contribution to the show’s rich history. With so many fan favorites returning, new and longtime viewers will enjoy it. We had a lot of fun filming and I am grateful that we were also able to include his daughter. Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return — it is just too amazing to spoil.”

Popular on TVLine