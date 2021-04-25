Oscars 2021: Nomadland Wins Big

Nomadland, as expected, was the big winner at Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards, picking up trophies for Best Picture, Best Director for Chloé Zhao (the first woman of color to snag that honor) and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.
In the night’s biggest upset, Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for The Father, prevailing over the late Chadwick Boseman (who received a posthumous nod for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).
Scroll down for the complete list of winners…
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland — WINNER
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — WINNER
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari — WINNER
Best Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father — WINNER
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman — WINNER
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul — WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank — WINNER
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher — WINNER
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette — WINNER
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal — WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark) — WINNER
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul — WINNER
Best Original Song
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé)
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank — WINNER
News of the World
Tenet
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You — WINNER
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers — WINNER
White Eye
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal — WINNER
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet — WINNER