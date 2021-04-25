Oscars 2021: Nomadland Wins Big

Nomadland, as expected, was the big winner at Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards, picking up trophies for Best Picture, Best Director for Chloé Zhao (the first woman of color to snag that honor) and Best Actress for Frances McDormand. Oscars 2021: The 11 Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments From the Ceremony

In the night’s biggest upset, Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for The Father, prevailing over the late Chadwick Boseman (who received a posthumous nod for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland — WINNER

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father — WINNER

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland — WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari — WINNER

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father — WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman — WINNER

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul — WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank — WINNER

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher — WINNER

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette — WINNER

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal — WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark) — WINNER

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul — WINNER

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé)

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank — WINNER

News of the World

Tenet

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You — WINNER

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers — WINNER

White Eye

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal — WINNER

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet — WINNER