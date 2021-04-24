The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of April 25

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Netflix in April — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a dozen premieres (including the long-awaited return of The Handmaid’s Tale), 11 finales (including freshman series Kenan and Delilah, and the very last episode of MacGyver) and so much more (including the NFL Draft, the 100th episode of Bull and President Biden’s primetime address).

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

8 pm Oscars (ABC)

8 pm Top Gear Season 30 premiere (BBC America)

8 pm Vice spring finale (Showtime)

9 pm Worst Cooks in America Season 22 premiere (Food Network)

11:25 pm Ride With Norman Reedus Season 5 finale (AMC)

MONDAY, APRIL 26

3 am Exposure series premiere (Hulu)

8 pm Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days special (ABC)

9 pm Spring Baking Championship Season 7 finale (Food Network)

10 pm Bull Episode No. 100 (CBS)

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

8:30 pm Kenan Season 1 finale (NBC)

9 pm Delilah Season 1 finale (OWN)

10 pm Assembly Required Season 1 finale (History)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

3 am The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

3 am Headspace Guide to Sleep series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Presidential Address to the Joint Session of Congress (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC)

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

3 am Creepshow Season 2 finale (Shudder)

3 am Lucy the Human Chimp documentary premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm People Presents: William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary special (The CW)

8 pm 2021 NFL Draft Round 1 (ABC, ESPN, NFLN)

9:30 pm Let’s Be Real series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Cake Season 4 finale (FX)

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

3 am The Innocent series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Invincible Season 1 finale (Amazon Prime)

3 am Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

3 am The Mitchells vs. the Machines film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Mosquito Coast series premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am Pet Stars series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse film premiere (Amazon Prime)

7 pm 2021 NFL Draft Rounds 2-3 (ABC, ESPN, NFLN)

8 pm MacGyver series finale (CBS)

SATURDAY, MAY 1

12 pm 2021 NFL Draft Rounds 4-7 (ABC, ESPN, NFLN)

7 pm Murdoch Mysteries Season 14 finale (Ovation)

8 pm Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List special (NBC)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.