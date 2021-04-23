TV Ratings: Hell's Kitchen Finale and Grey's Top Night, Rebel Dips Again

In the latest TV show ratings, Hell’s Kitchen put a fork in Season 19 with 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, tying ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy for the Thursday demo win. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Continuing Fox’s night, Last Man Standing (2.5 mil/0.5) and The Moodys (1.3 mil/0.3) were both up.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Station 19 (4.3 milk/0.7), Grey’s (4.6 mil/0.8) and Rebel (3.1 mil/0.4) all dipped in the demo.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.6 mil/0.6) dipped but still easily commanded Thursday’s biggest audience. United States of Al (5.1 mil/0.5) was also down, while Mom (4.9 mil/0.6) and B Positive (4.9 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo.

NBC | Manifest (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady, while SVU (4.3 mil/0.7) and Organized Crime (4.2 mil/0.6) were both down.

THE CW | That 2040 special (300K/0.1) did, like, half of what Walker/Legacies most recently averaged.

