TVLine Items: Selena + Chef Renewed, Paris Jackson in Horror Story and More

Get out your rainbow knives, because Selena Gomez is fixing up another meal. HBO Max has renewed the singer’s cooking show Selena + Chef for Season 3, to premiere later this year.

In each episode, an all-star chef teaches Gomez how to make a dish via a video feed from their home kitchen, while Gomez follows along from her own house. The program also raises money for each chef’s charity of choice, with $360,000 in donations for 23 nonprofit organizations to date.

* Paris Jackson (Star) has joined American Horror Story Season 10, titled Double Feature, in an undisclosed role, EW.com reports.

* Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot, ER) will guest-star on Blue Bloods‘ May 14 season finale as ATF Special Agent Rachel Weber, marking a Jesse Stone reunion for the actress and star Tom Selleck, TV Insider reports.

* HBO Max has ordered the docuseries Take Out, which follows journalist Lisa Ling “as she takes viewers behind the counter and into the lives of the people and families who run some of America’s over 45,000 Asian restaurants.”

* The 2021 ATX Television Festival, taking place virtually June 11-20, will feature reunions for HBO’s Oz and MTV’s Faking It, as well as panels for Amazon Prime’s Small Axe, Showtime’s variety sketch show Ziwe and Fox’s new animated comedy Housebroken. Additionally, Michael J. Fox will receive this year’s Award in Television eXcellence and participate in a retrospective conversation about his career.

* HBO Max’s dark comedy Hacks, starring Jean Smart as a legendary Las Vegas comedian, will premiere on Thursday, May 13. Get a first look:

