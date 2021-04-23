RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Recap: Did the Right Queen Win Season 13?

RELATED STORIES Kandy Muse and Rosé on the Highs and Lows of Drag Race Season 13

After 16 weeks (or was it 16 months?) of fierce competition, Friday’s RuPaul’s Drag Race finale closed the book on one of the most twisted seasons in herstory.

A marked improvement over last season’s all-virtual finale, though still not quite the spectacle to which fans have become accustomed, Friday’s main event pit our Top 4 — Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Rose and Symone — against one another in all-out smackdown for the crown.

Heading into the long-awaited coronation, 44 percent of TVLine readers expected the night to end with Symone being named America’s Next Drag Superstar, with Gottmik (31 percent) and Rosé (22 percent) following closely behind. As for Miss Congeniality, most readers assumed that honor would be bestowed upon Olivia Lux.

The night kicked off with the grande dame herself, RuPaul, performing “New Friends Silver, Old Friends Gold” which set the bar high. The Top 4 graced the stage for a final runway, a drag ball, showing off their best fashion in the categories “Black and White,” “Red All Over” and “Grand Finale Eleganza Extravaganza.” On a touching note, the finale also featured a heartfelt tribute to Chi Chi DeVayne, who passed away in August.

A Britney Spears-themed final four lip sync began with Rose and Kandy Muse facing off to the tune of “Work B–ch.” This also gave us the first elimination of the night, as Ru sent Rose sashaying away.

Lip sync number two found Symone going up against Gottmik in a fierce battle set to Britney’s “Gimme More.” It was a close call, but Symone was pronounced the winner, knocking Gottmik out of the competition.

And just like that, we were down to Kandy Muse and Symone as the final two queens of Season 13. Their fates were ultimately determined by way of Britney’s “Till the World Ends,” a ferocious battle that required both competitors to leave everything on the stage.

When the dust and glitter settled, RuPaul made the big announcement: The winner of Season 13 is… Symone!

(As for Miss Congeniality, that honor was, indeed, bestowed upon LaLa Ri. Long may she reign.)

How well did you predict the results of Friday’s grand finale? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.