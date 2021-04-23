Will Captain America 4 Movie Continue Falcon and Winter Soldier's Story?

RELATED STORIES Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale Unveils New Costumes, Unmasks Power Broker, Teases 'Weird' Things in MCU Future

On the same day that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped its six-episode streaming run, there are reports of a new Captain America movie in the works. Will the big-screen sequel continue the Disney+ series’ story?

Though Marvel and Disney are not commenting, THR.com reported on Friday afternoon that Captain America 4 has been greenlit, with Falcon and Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman co-writing the script with FAWS scribe Dalan Musson. No details, including who exactly will wield the star-spangled shield, are available.

The close of Falcon and Winter Soldier‘s April 23 finale — in which (spoiler alert!) Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson suited up as the newest Cap (Wardrobe by Wakanda) — teased some version of “more to come,” when a title card in the series’ familiar font came up, rechristening the heroes’ tale as Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

In the finale, Sam — amid much internal debat, after recently having his eyes opened by Black super soldier Isaiah Bradley’s tragic tale — picked up Cap’s mantle after decorated war hero John Walker did it dirty by murdering a Flag Smasher in cold blood. With encouragement from not-partner Bucky (Sebastian Stan) as well as his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye), Sam decided that the suffering of Isaiah and others would mean nothing if he didn’t step up, stand up and keep fighting.

Falcon and Winter Soldier marked Disney+’s second live-action series from Marvel Studios, following WandaVision (starring MCU vets Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany) and preceding the June 11 premiere of Loki (starring Tom Hiddleston).

What do you think? Are you ready to see Sam Wilson get a standalone Cap adventure? Or were you hoping for a season of Captain America and the Winter Soldier to further set the table?