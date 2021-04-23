Alec Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer Sitcom Scrapped at ABC, Despite Series Order

A dream comedy duo is getting a rude awakening: ABC has scrapped plans for a sitcom starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer, according to our sister site Deadline, even though the network had previously given it a straight-to-series order.

The decision to nix the untitled multi-cam comedy was made “after the network’s executives saw the finished pilot episode,” Deadline reports. The series would’ve starred Baldwin and Grammer (both winners of multiple Emmys for their runs on 30 Rock and Frasier, respectively) as two of three men — former roommates in their twenties whose “warring egos drove them apart” — who decide to come together several decades later “for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.”

Modern Family vets Christopher Lloyd and Vali Chandrasekaran penned the pilot and served as co-executive producers, with legendary sitcom director James Burrows (Cheers, Friends, Will & Grace) helming the pilot. Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty) joined the cast last month as the third roommate.

ABC handed the highly touted project a straight-to-series order in November, which presumably means they’ll have to pay big bucks to scrap it altogether without it even making it to air. But the Alphabet network still has several other high-profile series in the works for the 2021-22 TV season, including a reboot of The Wonder Years from EP Lee Daniels and a fairy tale drama titled Epic from the creative team behind Once Upon a Time. For more of what’s in the works for next season, check out our handy-dandy 2021 Pilot Guide.