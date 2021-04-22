TVLine Items: Robot Chicken Meets Archie, Floor Is Lava Renewed and More

Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead & Co. are getting animated: The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special will air Sunday, May 23 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

In the half-hour stop-motion special, Archie faces the action-packed return of Josie and the Pussycats from outer space to Riverdale. The program features the voices of Fred Armisen, Rachael Leigh Cook, Hugh Davidson, Donald Faison, Betty Gilpin, Clare Grant, Seth Green, Jared Harris, Jane Lynch, Jason Mantzoukas, Breckin Meyer, Ryan Phillippe, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris and Cree Summer, among others.

Watch a teaser promo above.

* The dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself, starring Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, June 13 on AMC+ and Sunday, June 20 at 9/8c on AMC. The remaining installments will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of the AMC linear airings on Sundays.

* Netflix has renewed the game show Floor Is Lava for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has ordered an unscripted series following the social media collective Hype House.

* LisaGay Hamilton (Men of a Certain Age, The Practice) has joined the Netflix drama The Lincoln Lawyer in the recurring role of Judge Mary Holder, the presiding judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Ione Skye (Good Girls, Camping) will recur in NBC’s upcoming drama La Brea as a high-powered lawyer who is the older sister of Eoin Macken’s character, per Deadline.

* David Makes Man Season 2 will premiere Tuesday, June 22 at 9 pm on OWN. Watch a new trailer:

