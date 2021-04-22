PEN15's Maya Erskine Joins Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Eyeing Marvel's Secret Invasion (Report)

PEN15 star and co-creator Maya Erskine is blasting off to a galaxy far, far away: The actress is joining Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series in a supporting role, according to our sister site Deadline.

Erskine, who was nominated for a 2019 Emmy for her aforementioned Hulu comedy, will reportedly appear in at least three episodes, though further character details have yet to be announced.

Set 10 years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, in which Ben Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker — the “special event series” brings back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in their respective roles.

Previously announced cast members for the upcoming Star Wars series include a mix of fresh faces and prequel veterans. Also attached are Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Power), Simone Kessell (The Crossing) and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie.

Additionally, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their prequel trilogy roles as young Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen Lars and Aunt Beru.

