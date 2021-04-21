TVLine Items: Bold & Beautiful Star to Fantasy Island, Sinner Casting and More

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kiara Barnes will soon depart the CBS soap for a Fantasy Island. The actress — who is finishing up her last year as B&B‘s Zoe Buckingham — has been cast in Fox’s upcoming summer series, our sister site Deadline reports.

The contemporary, semi-anthological Fantasy Island reboot “delves into the ‘what if’ questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night,” according to the official logline. “Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

Barnes will play the series-regular role of Ruby Okoro, a terminally ill woman who is given a new lease on life by the island and Elena Roarke (who is a direct descendant of Ricardo Montalbán’s Mr. Roarke from the original show).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Michael Mosley (Criminal Minds, Ozark) has joined The Sinner Season 4, playing a rugged lobsterman who will do anything to protect his family, per Deadline.

* Luke Hemsworth (Westworld) will guest-star in Young Rock‘s penultimate Season 1 episode as Dennis Erickson, a football coach at the University of Miami who helps young Dwayne Johnson through his college career as he dreams of an NFL future, EW.com reports.

* HBO Max has unveiled a trailer for The Big Shot With Bethenny, in which “the next generation of business moguls will compete for a chance to be second-in-command to business tycoon and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel.” The series premieres with its first two episodes on Thursday, April 29.

* Hulu has released a trailer for its adult animated comedy Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., premiering with all episodes on Friday, May 21:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?