TVLine Items: CW Vets' Spy Movie, Netflix Orders Wings of Fire and More

Two alums of The CW are coming together for a new Hallmark flick: Colin Donnell (Arrow, Chicago Med) and Nathalie Kelley (The Vampire Diaries, The Baker & The Beauty) will star in To Catch a Spy, airing Sunday, June 20 at 8/7c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the network announced on Tuesday. Donnell’s real-life wife Patti Murin (Chicago Med) also co-stars.

“When the newly renovated Hotel Optima in Malta has a grand reopening, Chloe (Kelley) and her team from Destination Traveler Magazine, which includes Sara (Murin), head over to cover the travel scene in Malta,” reads the official synopsis. “On her first night in Malta, Chloe overhears an altercation happening through the air vent of her hotel room and then sees someone fall to their death — right past her hotel window! Chloe assists the FBI agent, Aaron (Donnell), working on the case, but will they catch the killer before the killer finds them?”

* Netflix has ordered the animated event series Wings of Fire, from executive producer Ava DuVernay. Based on Tui T. Sutherland’s bestselling books, the fantasy drama is set against “a bitter war [that] has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia,” per the official logline. “According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land.”

* Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will star in the Netflix drama Florida Man as a struggling ex-cop whose search for a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend leads to a journey into buried family secrets, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Michael Rapaport (Atypical) has joined Amy Schumer’s forthcoming Hulu comedy Life & Beth, playing teenage Beth’s father who’s down on his luck, our sister site Deadline reports.

* TBS’ competition series The Cube, hosted by NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, will premiere Thursday, June 10 at 9 pm. Watch a teaser trailer:

